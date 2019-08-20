Classifieds

GODFREY KUTER (1)

By classified - 20 August 2019

GODFREY KUTER

Much loved uncle and brother in law taken from us much too soon but reunited in everlasting life with those that have gone before but most importantly with his beloved daughter Mel. Will be sadly missed. Love Chris and Teri Erasmus.

