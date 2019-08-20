GODFREY KUTER (1)

Sign in
GODFREY KUTER
20 August 2019
GODFREY KUTER
Much loved uncle and brother in law taken from us much too soon but reunited in everlasting life with those that have gone before but most importantly with his beloved daughter Mel. Will be sadly missed. Love Chris and Teri Erasmus.
