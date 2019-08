MBULELO THEOPHILLUS NINGI

Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, 4 August 2019. The funeral service will take place today (Friday) 9 August 2019. Short service at home 6511 Nkabalaza Street, KwaZakhele at 07h30, proceeding to Zion Church, Kulati Street at 08h30. Thence to Forest Hill Cemetery. Rest in peace JoJo, you will always be in our hearts.

From Shirley, Pretty, Babes, your nieces and family at large.