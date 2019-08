ALWYN ASSAM

1 Year has passed. 30 July 2018. If we could have a lifetime wish, we'd pray to God with all our hearts for yesterday and you. A thou-sand words can't bring you back. We know because we've tried. Neither will a thousand tears. We know because we've cried.

You left behind our broken hearts and happy memories too. Mum Margy, daughter Alache, Jacque and children and Ma Tina.