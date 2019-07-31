KEVIN BEZUIDENHOUT

(Only son of the late Piet and Val (Clarke).

Kevin passed away suddenly at his home in Uitenhage on Friday morning, 26 July 2019 at the age of 44.

Loving friend of Juliet and father of Gail, Megan and Romeo. Nephew of Hilton, Roy and Marie Clarke and cousin of Victor, Adrian and Mia, Wayne and Natalie. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, 2 August 2019 at 2pm at the John Street Methodist Church in Uitenhage. Cremation private.

Donation in lieu of flowers to the John Street Methodist Church.