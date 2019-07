PERSONAL ASSISTANT TO DIRECTOR

1. Typing of quotes and correspondence.

2. Workshop planning, sourcing of equipment and parts.

3. Liaising with customers.

4. Costing and arranging transport.

5. Submission of documents.

Minimum Requirement.

Grade 12 + a valid driver’s license Technical background and basic knowledge/ experience in Trucking/ Earthmoving/ Construction and Hydraulic equipment is an advantage. Experience in Typing with MS Office essential.

Email CV to: vacancyapplication74@gmail.com