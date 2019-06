HANS PETER "HONEY BOY" DAMONS

The cremations service for the late Hans Peter "Honey Boy" age 86 years, will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 29 June 2019 at 9.30am from Christ The King, Anglican Church, Gelvandale. Interment Victoria Park Crematorium.

Deeply mourned by his loving wife, children, family and friends.

Arrangements: Stan Martin.