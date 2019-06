BILL GROBLER

Passed away on Wednesday, 26 June 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved father of Gretchen, Sharon, Hiliary and Sandy.

Will be sadly missed by his four daughters, sons in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral from Tahara House at 2.30pm on Thursday, 27 June 2019.M.H.D.S.R.I.P.