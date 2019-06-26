Classifieds

SEMI-SKILLEDBOILERMAKER

By classified - 26 June 2019

  • 3-5 Years’ experience
  • Someone who can work unsupervised
  • Experience in structural steelwork and bore piping

Send CV to hr@dynahold.co.za

