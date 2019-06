RAGEL STELLA SCHOLTZ

The funeral service of the late Ragel Stella age 53 years will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 8 June 2019 at 12.oo noon from O.A.C. Durban Road, Korsten.

Deeply mourned by her loving husband, family and friends.

Arrangements: Stan Martin

Van Willing Funerals: (041) 453-0989