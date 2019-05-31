Truda Foods Pty Ltd

We are a manufacturing company based in Queenstown, Eastern Cape. We have the following jobs available at our factory.

Quality Control Position

Duties and Responsibilities

• Understand customer needs and requirements to develop effective quality control processes

• Devise and review specifications for products or processes

• Ensure adherence to health and safety guidelines as well as legal obligations

• Supervise inspectors, technicians and other staff and provide guidance and feedback

• Approve the right products or reject defectives

• Implement and manage the quality control environment.

• Lead and assure the integrity of the Quality Measurement Systems.

• Protect organisation reputation and product integrity.

• Drive systemic performance improvement in the department

• Lead the quality and integrated systems management in the department

• Solicit feedback from customers to assess whether their requirements are met

Qualifications and Experience

• Relevant qualification will be an advantage with 5 years’ experience in Manufacturing

• Good understanding of the principles and practices of Manufacturing Excellence

• Computer literacy

• Xhosa speaking will be an advantage

Human Resources Administrator

This role will provide administrative support to the Human Resources Manager and will be the contact person for all HR admin-related queries. The role is responsible for the timely and accurate delivery of day to day HR administrative support and service to management and employees.

Responsibilities:

• Preparing and managing all HR documentation including offer letters and contracts of employment

• Monitoring fixed term contracts and work permits

• Uploading all new appointments

• Ensuring all leave is captured correctly

• Capturing of all IOD's

• Confidential record keeping and maintenance of all HR documentation

• Assist with all general HR related administration

• Filing - personnel filing

• Ensuring that employees are paid timeously and accurately

• Capturing all payroll input for the Company, onto the various Payroll spreadsheets

• Handling and responding to discrepancies and queries relating to payroll

Requirements:

• A relevant tertiary qualification will be an advantage (Diploma or Degree);

• Working knowledge of relevant legislation;

• At least 3 years’ HR Administration experience;

• Experienced in MS Office packages;

• Excellent ability to pay attention to detail

• Stress tolerance & able to work under pressure

• High standards of ethical conduct, i.e. honesty, integrity and sensitivity

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

• Planning & Organizing skills

• Reliable and Adaptable

If you feel you are suitable, please send us your updated CV Closing date for all Vacancies will be the 5 June 2019

Email CV to: louis@trudafoods.co.za Fax: 0866030700

If you are not contacted your application was unsuccessful