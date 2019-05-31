TRUDA FOODS PTY LTD
We are a manufacturing company based in Queenstown, Eastern Cape. We have the following jobs available at our factory.
Quality Control Position
Duties and Responsibilities
• Understand customer needs and requirements to develop effective quality control processes
• Devise and review specifications for products or processes
• Ensure adherence to health and safety guidelines as well as legal obligations
• Supervise inspectors, technicians and other staff and provide guidance and feedback
• Approve the right products or reject defectives
• Implement and manage the quality control environment.
• Lead and assure the integrity of the Quality Measurement Systems.
• Protect organisation reputation and product integrity.
• Drive systemic performance improvement in the department
• Lead the quality and integrated systems management in the department
• Solicit feedback from customers to assess whether their requirements are met
Qualifications and Experience
• Relevant qualification will be an advantage with 5 years’ experience in Manufacturing
• Good understanding of the principles and practices of Manufacturing Excellence
• Computer literacy
• Xhosa speaking will be an advantage
Human Resources Administrator
This role will provide administrative support to the Human Resources Manager and will be the contact person for all HR admin-related queries. The role is responsible for the timely and accurate delivery of day to day HR administrative support and service to management and employees.
Responsibilities:
• Preparing and managing all HR documentation including offer letters and contracts of employment
• Monitoring fixed term contracts and work permits
• Uploading all new appointments
• Ensuring all leave is captured correctly
• Capturing of all IOD's
• Confidential record keeping and maintenance of all HR documentation
• Assist with all general HR related administration
• Filing - personnel filing
• Ensuring that employees are paid timeously and accurately
• Capturing all payroll input for the Company, onto the various Payroll spreadsheets
• Handling and responding to discrepancies and queries relating to payroll
Requirements:
• A relevant tertiary qualification will be an advantage (Diploma or Degree);
• Working knowledge of relevant legislation;
• At least 3 years’ HR Administration experience;
• Experienced in MS Office packages;
• Excellent ability to pay attention to detail
• Stress tolerance & able to work under pressure
• High standards of ethical conduct, i.e. honesty, integrity and sensitivity
• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
• Planning & Organizing skills
• Reliable and Adaptable
If you feel you are suitable, please send us your updated CV Closing date for all Vacancies will be the 5 June 2019
Email CV to: louis@trudafoods.co.za Fax: 0866030700
If you are not contacted your application was unsuccessful