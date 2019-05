BERLEAN MERCIA BAARTMAN

The funeral service of the late Berlean Mercia Baartman will take place on Saturday, 25 May 2019 at 11am from O.A.C Salsoneville. Thence to Paapenkuils Cemetery. Deeply mourned by family and friends.

Arrangements by:

Stennis 082-947-7915

Buttress & Buttress Funeral Home