GORDON CHOONG FOOR LEE SUN

We fondly remember our dearest Husband, Dad and Goong Goong who passed away one year ago on 18 May 2018. We continue to cherish and treasure all the precious memories. Lovingly remembered by his wife Sylvia and children Maureen and Terry, Winston, Lawrence and Barbara, Gayleen and Jerome and by his much loved grandchildren Jackie, Monique, Britney, Michael and Emma Jane God's Greatest Gift Remembrance.