DAWID LEWIES

The funeral service of the late Dawid Lewies will take place tomorrow (Saturday) 18 May 2019 at 12.00noon from O.A.C, Bottlebrush Street, Gelvandale. Thence to Bloemendal Cemetery.

Deeply mourned by family and friends.

Arrangements by:

Stennis 082-947-7915

Buttress & Buttress Funeral Home