DELORES BLOEMETJIE

The funeral service for the late Delores age 71 years will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 13 April, 2019 at at 10:00am from the PE Tabernacle, Crinum Crescent, Sanctor

Deeply mourned by her loving children, family and friends

Arrangements: Stan Martin

Van Willing Funerals: (041) 453-0989