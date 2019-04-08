Classifieds

NKOSINATHI FOUNDATION

Seeking the services of a Fundraiser to carry out all tasks related to ensuring the financial sustainability of the organisation

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to

  • Writing funding proposals and related progress reports
  • Research and development of fundraising strategies
  • Financial Management Networking and developing relationships with donors

Requirements:

  • Knowledge of fundraising strategies, policy and donor relations unique to non-profit sector
  • Proven fundraising experience
  • Strong financial and budget management skills
  • Strong communication skills in written and spoken English
  • Competence in full Microsoft Office Suite Integrity and ethical principles

Seniority Level: Junior to IntimidateSalary

Scale: R10 000 - R12 000Employment

Type: Full-time

CV including contactable references to be submitted by 26 April 2019 to: aware-ness@nkosinathifoundation.org or hand delivered to 58B Kirkwood Street, North End, Port Elizabeth

Only complete applications that meet the requirements will be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted by Friday, 3 May 2019

