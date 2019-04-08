NKOSINATHI FOUNDATION

Seeking the services of a Fundraiser to carry out all tasks related to ensuring the financial sustainability of the organisation

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to

Writing funding proposals and related progress reports

Research and development of fundraising strategies

Financial Management Networking and developing relationships with donors

Requirements:

Knowledge of fundraising strategies, policy and donor relations unique to non-profit sector

Proven fundraising experience

Strong financial and budget management skills

Strong communication skills in written and spoken English

Competence in full Microsoft Office Suite Integrity and ethical principles

Seniority Level: Junior to IntimidateSalary

Scale: R10 000 - R12 000Employment

Type: Full-time

CV including contactable references to be submitted by 26 April 2019 to: aware-ness@nkosinathifoundation.org or hand delivered to 58B Kirkwood Street, North End, Port Elizabeth

Only complete applications that meet the requirements will be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted by Friday, 3 May 2019