NKOSINATHI FOUNDATION
Seeking the services of a Fundraiser to carry out all tasks related to ensuring the financial sustainability of the organisation
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to
- Writing funding proposals and related progress reports
- Research and development of fundraising strategies
- Financial Management Networking and developing relationships with donors
Requirements:
- Knowledge of fundraising strategies, policy and donor relations unique to non-profit sector
- Proven fundraising experience
- Strong financial and budget management skills
- Strong communication skills in written and spoken English
- Competence in full Microsoft Office Suite Integrity and ethical principles
Seniority Level: Junior to IntimidateSalary
Scale: R10 000 - R12 000Employment
Type: Full-time
CV including contactable references to be submitted by 26 April 2019 to: aware-ness@nkosinathifoundation.org or hand delivered to 58B Kirkwood Street, North End, Port Elizabeth
Only complete applications that meet the requirements will be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted by Friday, 3 May 2019