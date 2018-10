AUTO ELECTRICIAN

Alice Auto Electrical

Is based in Fort Beaufort, Eastern Cape and is looking for a qualified auto electrician who can start as soon as possible.

Qualifications and Skills

- Matric, Grade 12 or equivalent qualification

- Trade Test essential (Auto Electrical)

- Minimum working experience of 5 years

- Valid Driver’s License

Please fax your CV, trade test and drivers license

to 086-624-9197 or email

aliceauto1@gmail.com