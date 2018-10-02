EXHUMATION NOTICE

Exhumation Notice - MOTH Memorial Hall,Rich Street, UITENHAGE. CROWE Joseph Petrus Hendrik, recipient of the Victoria Cross. Born: 12 January, 1826 in Uitenhage – Died in England 1876.

Remains repatriated to RSA and buried at the MOTH memorial Hall in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape on 5 February, 1977. Family members of Lt.-Col. Crowe to please contact Andrew Kramer urgently at Kramer Funeral Home in Port Elizabeth no later than Monday, 15 October,2018.

Phone (041)365-2209.All family members who buried their loved ones cremains around the canon at the MOTH Memorial Hall, Uitenhage to please contact Andrew Kramer by no later than Monday, 15 October, 2018. (041) 365-2209