ANNNACLATO JOHN "KOSIE" BARENDSE

The funeral service for the late Annnaclato John "Kosie" age 29 years will take place on Saturday, 29 September, 2018 at 13h00 from O.A.C, Rennecke Street, Helenvale.

Deeply mourned by his loving his children, family and friends.

Arrangements: Stan Martin

Van Willing Funerals

(041) 453-0989