MOUNT PLEASANT PRIMARY SCHOOL
invites applications for a Governing Body position which will become available from 1 January 2019
REMEDIAL TEACHER
Applicants must:
- Have an appropriate academic degree
- Be registered with SACE
- Have relevant experience in all primary school phases
- Be fully bilingual (Eng & Afr)
- Be highly motivated and dynamic
- (A psychological/counselling qualification would be advantageous)
- Submit an application letter with a complete CV to:
The Principal
Mount Pleasant Primary
P.O. Box 15067
Emerald Hill 6011
skoolhoof@mountie.co.za
CLOSING DATE:
27 September 2018
The SGB reserves the right not to fill the position. An application in itself does not guarantee shortlisting or an interview. Only shortlisted applicants will be contracted.