MOUNT PLEASANT PRIMARY SCHOOL

By classified - 19 September 2018

invites applications for a Governing Body position which will become available from 1 January 2019

REMEDIAL TEACHER

Applicants must:

  • Have an appropriate academic degree
  • Be registered with SACE
  • Have relevant experience in all primary school phases
  • Be fully bilingual (Eng & Afr)
  • Be highly motivated and dynamic
  • (A psychological/counselling qualification would be advantageous)
  • Submit an application letter with a complete CV to:

The Principal 

Mount Pleasant Primary

P.O. Box 15067

Emerald Hill 6011

skoolhoof@mountie.co.za

CLOSING DATE:

27 September 2018

The SGB reserves the right not to fill the position. An application in itself does not guarantee shortlisting or an interview. Only shortlisted applicants will be contracted. 

