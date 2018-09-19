MOUNT PLEASANT PRIMARY SCHOOL

invites applications for a Governing Body position which will become available from 1 January 2019

REMEDIAL TEACHER

Applicants must:

Have an appropriate academic degree

Be registered with SACE

Have relevant experience in all primary school phases

Be fully bilingual (Eng & Afr)

Be highly motivated and dynamic

(A psychological/counselling qualification would be advantageous)

Submit an application letter with a complete CV to:

The Principal

Mount Pleasant Primary

P.O. Box 15067

Emerald Hill 6011

skoolhoof@mountie.co.za

CLOSING DATE:

27 September 2018

The SGB reserves the right not to fill the position. An application in itself does not guarantee shortlisting or an interview. Only shortlisted applicants will be contracted.