GORDON DAVID METTER

Passed away on Sunday morning, 16 September 2018 at Constantia Mediclinic, Cape Town.

He will be missed, remembered and loved by his surviving daughter Nicole, grandchildren Jayson and Samantha and Rick, fiancée of Nicole. May he find the peace and comfort that he was looking for in eternal life.

We love and miss you Dad.

From all of us. Nicky, Jayson, Sammy and Rick.

1938-11-29 – 2018-09-16