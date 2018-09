ANIMAL WELFARE SOCIETY

in Port Elizabeth have found the following:

Aws 621-g xbreed male found in Sidwell.

Aws 208-s tabby male cat found in Lovemore Heights.

Aws 622-g xbreed female found in Korsten.

Aws 626-g wirehead terrier female found in Sydenham.

Aws 625-g gsd female found in Richmond Hill.

Aws 627-g xbreed female found in Richmond Hill.

Aws 628-g jack Russell female found in Newton Park.

Aws 210-s ginger and white cat found in Bluewater Bay.

PHONE: (041) 366-1660