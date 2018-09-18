VACANCY:

QUALITY ASSURANCE MANAGER

(Middelburg, Eastern Cape)

A suitable, Quality Assurance Manager is required at this FMCG Contract Manufacturing Company,which manufactures PERSONAL & HOME CARE PRODUCTS. This position will be responsible to ensure compliance to all quality, QMS (ISO9001:2015), safety related, customer and legal requirements.

Minimum Requirements:

• Relevant tertiary Qualification, preferably a Degree/Nat Diploma with focus in Packaging, Chemistry,Quality Management (ISO 9001:2015) and/orQuality Assurance.

• Proven performance track record (i.e. strong performance ratings, promotions, talent recognition)

• Advanced MS Excel skills; Intermediate to AdvancedMS Word and PowerPoint skills.

• Experience in Fast Moving Consumer Goodsbusiness.

• Minimum 3-5 years relevant practical businessexperience required.

• New product development skills and experience

• Sound knowledge and experience of ISO9001: 2015 Job Specifications:

• The QA Manager will be expected to participate in various cross functional projects and lead QA specific projects.

• The QA Manager is part of the steering Committee, responsible for the development,maintain and implementation of ISO

• Managing QA Department and Staff.

• Handling Internal Quality Audits.

The suitability of the candidate will be measured on qualifications and experience. The Employer reserves the right to not fill this position should no suitable candidate can be identified. Closing date for Applications: 17h00, 21 September 2018.

Forward CV’s to the Human Resources Manager: Pieter Meyburgh at pieter@rolfelab.co.za or to the General Manager: Frannie Roux at frannie@rolfelab.co.za