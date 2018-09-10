VINCENT YEE LOONG

24 May 1931 –20 August 2018

Vincent Yee Loong, passed away peacefully on Monday, 20 August,2018, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Gemma, and his children Kevin & Angela, Yolande & Richard, Venetia & Raymond, Adeline & Barry and Stephanie & Stanley and adored by his grandchildren Jason & Karen, Kristen & Yvonne, Claire, Jamie, Kimberly, Shannon, Jennifer, great-grandson Tyler and his brother Fred in Sydney, Australia. Predeceased by his brothers William and Albert and his first wife, Molly. Born in Port Elizabeth,Vincent spent his early childhood in Moiyean, China. He returned to South Africa in 1946 and ran a very successful business, Vincent’s Paint& Hardware in Korsten for many years until he immigrated to the USA in 1993.Vincent was an avid basketball player, an avid photographer, and passionately threw himself into his home building projects. He was a joy to be around and well loved by all who knew him. A funeral service was held in Los Altos, California on Saturday, 25 August, 2018. Donations in memory of Vincent may be made to St. Francis Xavier Church in Kabega Park, Port Elizabeth.