ALEXANDER ROAD HIGH SCHOOL

Alexander Road High School is a leading Co-educational secondary school in Port Elizabeth and has the following vacancies:

1. Director of Music

2. Teacher of Brass Instruments (Trumpet; French horn, Euphonium and Tuba)

3. Afrikaans 1st Additional language Teacher Grades 8-12

These are Governing Body posts and are effective from January 2019.

Please address your Curriculum Vitae to:

The Principal

Dr P Manser

Alexander Road High School

Private Bag X34377

Newton Park

Port Elizabeth

6055

E-mail: info@arhs.co.za

Applications should reach the school by Thursday 27 September 2018. The school is under no obligation to fill the posts.