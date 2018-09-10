ALEXANDER ROAD HIGH SCHOOL
Alexander Road High School is a leading Co-educational secondary school in Port Elizabeth and has the following vacancies:
1. Director of Music
2. Teacher of Brass Instruments (Trumpet; French horn, Euphonium and Tuba)
3. Afrikaans 1st Additional language Teacher Grades 8-12
These are Governing Body posts and are effective from January 2019.
Please address your Curriculum Vitae to:
The Principal
Dr P Manser
Alexander Road High School
Private Bag X34377
Newton Park
Port Elizabeth
6055
E-mail: info@arhs.co.za
Applications should reach the school by Thursday 27 September 2018. The school is under no obligation to fill the posts.