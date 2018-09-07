JOHN WILLIAM VAN HEERDEN

JOHN WILLIAM VAN HEERDEN The funeral service of the late John William, age 74 years, will take place on Saturday, 8 September 2018, at 13h30 from Dale Street Congregational Church. Deeply mourned by his family and friends. Van Willing Funerals (041) 988-1919

