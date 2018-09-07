JOHN WILLIAM VAN HEERDEN
JOHN WILLIAM VAN HEERDEN The funeral service of the late John William, age 74 years, will take place on Saturday, 8 September 2018, at 13h30 from Dale Street Congregational Church. Deeply mourned by his family and friends. Van Willing Funerals (041) 988-1919
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.