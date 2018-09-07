JEMAINE DAVIES

JEMAINE "EYES" DAVIES The funeral service for the late Jemaine "Eyes" Davies will be held on Saturday, 8 September, 2018 at 12noon from the O.A.C Esterhuisen Street, Arcadia. Deeply mourned and sadly miss by his family and friends. Arrangements by: Newton Ferreira Van Willing Funerals (041) 453-0989.

