JEMAINE DAVIES
JEMAINE "EYES" DAVIES The funeral service for the late Jemaine "Eyes" Davies will be held on Saturday, 8 September, 2018 at 12noon from the O.A.C Esterhuisen Street, Arcadia. Deeply mourned and sadly miss by his family and friends. Arrangements by: Newton Ferreira Van Willing Funerals (041) 453-0989.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.