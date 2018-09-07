DOROTHY LIZZIE MELANDO

DOROTHY LIZZIE MELANDO The funeral service for the late Dorothy Lizzie Melando will take place tomorrow (Saturday) 8 September, 2018 at 12 noon from O.A.C, Chatty Ext.21 Thence to Jacksonville Cemetery. Deeply mourned by her family and friends. Arrangements by: Stennis 082-947-7915.

