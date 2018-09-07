ANNIE BONAPARTE
ANNIE BONAPARTE The funeral service of the late Annie, age 59 years will take place on Saturday, 8 September, 2018 at 10h00 from Roselane Congregational Church. Deeply mourned by Chelsey, family and friends. Van Willing Funerals (041) 988-1919
