ABRAHAM CAROLUS FORTUIN
ABRAHAM CAROLUS FORTUIM The Cremation service of the late Abraham Carolus age 80 years, will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 8 September 2018 at 09h30 from St. Simon of Cyrene Church, Arend Drive. Deeply mourned by his family and friends. Van Willing Funerals (041) 453-0989
