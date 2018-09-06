MONTY SMITH
MONTY SMITH Dad a year has passed and we miss you so very much. Your memory has become our heartbeat. Love you dad. Forever in our hearts Rene, Glenn, Kristen and Joshua (1944-2017).
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.