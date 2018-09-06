FUNERAL UNDERTAKER
FUNERAL UNDERTAKER Suitably attired person with a vaild driver's licence and experience in the funeral industry. Forward CV via e-mail: back2basicsfp@gmail.com or fax 086-276-1970
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.