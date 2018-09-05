VIVIAN DOC VEREEN
VIVIAN DOC VEREEN Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 1 September, 2018. Will always be remembered by your wife Rachel, children Romano and Richenda, grandchildren Tasmiya and Shahada, brothers and sisters. Your caring and giving nature will be sadly missed by family and friends.
