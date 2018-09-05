LEONIE KELBRICK
LEONIE KELBRICK Passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, 4 September, 2018. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Michelle, Mandy, Paula and Teresa and family. The memorial service will be held at Westering Methodist Church, Papenkuil Street, Westering, Friday, 7 September, 2018, at 10am. Arrangements: Sue Gillespie.
