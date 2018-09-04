SUPERVISOR
HANDS-ON SUPERVISOR Must have carpentry, decking and timber flooring experience Valid driver’s license Contactable references Must be honest and of sober habits Salary depends on experience. E-mail CV to: chlogan@mweb.co.za
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.