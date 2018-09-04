SEAVIEW
SEAVIEW House to let in Seaview 3 Bed, 2 Bath, lounge, dining room, kitchen, washing room, braai area, outside room with bath and double garage. Amazing view. R10 800. Call: 065-815-1462.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.