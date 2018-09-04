PACKAGING SALES REP
PACKAGING SALES REP Leading Packaging Converter in the Eastern Cape required the services of a live-wire representative with knowledge of the plastic packaging industry and experience in the FMCG/Retail industry. Salary will be negotiable with experience. Fax your hand written CV to 086-273-5373 If you have not had a reply within 3 days of submission then your application has not been successful.
