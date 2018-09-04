JACK WILLIAMS
JACK WILLIAMS Passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, 30 August, 2018. Thank you for all the wonderful tall tales you told me when I was a little girl. Gone but never forgotten.Love from your sister Lyn, Gerald and family.
