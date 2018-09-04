CCTV / IT TECHNICIAN

CCTV/IT TECHNICIAN Looking for a dynamic, technical minded cctv/IT technician with a minimum of 3 years’ experience in installation and fault finding of cctv (analogue&IP), access control, wireless connections and access control. Must be Psira graded. Salary is dependent on experience. Company vehicle provided.

