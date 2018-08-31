MBULELO ERIC DAVID

DAVID Mbulelo Eric The funeral service for the late Mbulelo Eric David will take place on Saturday, 1 September, 2017 at 11h00 from 12 Ohlson Street, Booysen Park. Thence to the Bloemendal Cemetery. Deeply mourned by family and friends. Arramgements by Stennis 082-947-7915 Buttress & Buttress Funeral Home.

