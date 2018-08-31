ISAAC FERNANDO JACOBS

JACOBS Isaac Fernando The funeral service for Isaa Fernando Jacobs will take place on Saturday, 1 September, 2018 at 10h00 from Methodist Church, Gail Road, thence to Jacksonville Cemetery. Deeply mourned by his family and friends. Arrangements by Stennis: 082-947-7915 Buttress & Buttress Funeral Home.

