ISAAC FERNANDO JACOBS
JACOBS Isaac Fernando The funeral service for Isaa Fernando Jacobs will take place on Saturday, 1 September, 2018 at 10h00 from Methodist Church, Gail Road, thence to Jacksonville Cemetery. Deeply mourned by his family and friends. Arrangements by Stennis: 082-947-7915 Buttress & Buttress Funeral Home.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.