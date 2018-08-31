BILLY HELMIE

HELMIE Billy The funeral service for Billy Helmie will take place on Saturday, 1 September, 2018 at 11h00 from 160 Lodewyk Street, Bloemendal. Thence to Bloemendal Cemetery. Deeply mourned by family and friends. Arrangements: by Stennis 082-947-7915 Buttress & Buttres Funeral Home

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.