BILLY HELMIE
HELMIE Billy The funeral service for Billy Helmie will take place on Saturday, 1 September, 2018 at 11h00 from 160 Lodewyk Street, Bloemendal. Thence to Bloemendal Cemetery. Deeply mourned by family and friends. Arrangements: by Stennis 082-947-7915 Buttress & Buttres Funeral Home
