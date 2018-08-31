Classifieds

BELINDA FELICITY LUBBE

LUBBE Belinda Felicity  The funeral service for the late Belinda Felicity, age 51 years, will take place on Saturday, 1 September 2018, at 11h00 from the Reformed Old Apostolic Church, Salsoneville.  Deeply mourned by her husband family and friends. Arrangements: Stan Martin Van Willing Funerals: (041) 453-0989.

