BELINDA FELICITY LUBBE
LUBBE Belinda Felicity The funeral service for the late Belinda Felicity, age 51 years, will take place on Saturday, 1 September 2018, at 11h00 from the Reformed Old Apostolic Church, Salsoneville. Deeply mourned by her husband family and friends. Arrangements: Stan Martin Van Willing Funerals: (041) 453-0989.
