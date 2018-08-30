ESTELLE MARIE BOTHA

ESTELLE MARIE BOTHA Estelle Marie Botha "Tikka" passed away peacefully on Monday, 28 August, 2018. She will be deeply mourned and sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Friday, 31 August, 2018 at 10h00 from Algoa Chapel, 1B Worraker Street, Newton Park.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.