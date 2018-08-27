JOAN BLEWETT
JOAN BLEWETT The funeral service for the late Joan Blewett, will be held on Wednesday, 29 August, 2018, from Westering Methodist Church, Papenkuils Street at 10am.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.