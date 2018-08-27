Classifieds

JOAN BLEWETT

By classified - 27 August 2018

JOAN BLEWETT The funeral service for the late Joan Blewett, will be held on Wednesday, 29 August, 2018, from Westering Methodist Church, Papenkuils Street at 10am.

