KATHERINE ELIZABETH WEBB
KATHERINE ELIZABETH WEBB The funeral service for Katherine Elizabeth Webb will take place on Saturday, 25 August 2018. Buttress & Buttress Funeral Home.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.