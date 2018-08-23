PHILLIP GEORGE CLARKE
PHILLIP GEORGE CLARKE Born 4 August 1950 – 20 August 2018 Husband of Ria and father to Wesley and Rayno. Our deepest sympathy. From the brothers and sister and the rest of the family. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 at 2pm from Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Prospect Road, Walmer.
