THOMAS CLEMENT HARTZENBERG
Thomas Clement Hartzenberg. We sadly announce the death of Tom Hartzenberg on Friday, 3 August, 2018. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, 21 August, 2018 at 10:00, at the Kingswood College Chapel, Grahamstown.
