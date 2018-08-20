SISANDA PINKY KONONO

Sisanda Pinky Konono (Green) - In loving memory of our beloved daughter, mother and sister. In our hearts you will always be. Your voice, your laughter, your smile, forever imprinted in our minds. Always loved by parents Joe and Nomthunzi, sisters Siphokazi, Zikhona andFikile, and children Lisakhanya and Musa.

