AVRIL MOORE
Avril Moore, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, 14 August, 2018. Sadly missed by her loving husband, Robert, who was her constant companion and source of strength and comfort to her during her long battle with a life-threatening affliction. Funeral arrangements to be advised.
