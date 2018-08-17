SYDNEY CLIFTON WHITEBOOI

The funeral service for the late Sydney Clifton Whitebooi, will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 18 August, 2018 at 10h00 from Salem Moravian Church, Highfield Road, Schauderville. Thence to Bloemendal Cemetery. Deeply mourned by family and friends. Arrangements by: Stennis: 082-947-7915.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.